Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.15

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCRN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRN. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $6,755,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $6,755,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 656,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

