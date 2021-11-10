Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives €158.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €158.33 ($186.27).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

ETR:DHER traded up €2.80 ($3.29) on Friday, hitting €109.75 ($129.12). The stock had a trading volume of 429,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is €116.37 and its 200 day moving average is €117.12. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion and a PE ratio of -12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

