Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,739,000 after buying an additional 663,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,139,000 after purchasing an additional 297,672 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,490,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.98. 4,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $107.88. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.