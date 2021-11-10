Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Intel by 23.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after buying an additional 73,550 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $2,263,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 73,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 10.0% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 46,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 364,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,274,408. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $208.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.