Denali Advisors LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes makes up 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,546. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

