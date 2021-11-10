Denali Advisors LLC Increases Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 155.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,318 shares during the period. Adtalem Global Education accounts for 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.82. 9,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,573. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

