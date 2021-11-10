Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 68.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 54.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 115,882 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 103,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 336.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 97,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.