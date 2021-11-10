Denali Advisors LLC Sells 14,500 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Patrick Industries worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,706,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,022 shares of company stock worth $2,473,980. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATK. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

PATK stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.62. 97 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,090. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.25.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.95%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.