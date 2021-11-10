Denali Advisors LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,214,000 after purchasing an additional 149,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after purchasing an additional 971,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,395. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

