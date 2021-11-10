Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 68,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 3,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $726.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.