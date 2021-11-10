Denbury (NYSE:DEN) PT Raised to $98.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21. Denbury has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $116,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

