Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.46

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.46 and last traded at $89.63, with a volume of 1241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Denbury from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Get Denbury alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 3.67.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Denbury by 21.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury by 539.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $201,425,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Denbury by 206.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,341 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury by 244.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,171 shares during the period.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.