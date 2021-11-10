DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 115,543.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.98 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.