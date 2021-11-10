DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,458 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 455,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,819,000 after buying an additional 151,230 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $88,349,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 32.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 473,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,929,000 after buying an additional 115,798 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

XRAY stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.98 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.