Desjardins Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.92 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 112,767 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 369.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 205,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after buying an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 49.3% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

