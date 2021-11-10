Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €92.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €92.00 ($108.24) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €94.67 ($111.37).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €77.42 ($91.08) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.22.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.