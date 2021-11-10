Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 1,170

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,618 ($21.14).

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 1,405.50 ($18.36) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,367.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,716.77. The firm has a market cap of £6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

