Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

HZNOF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

