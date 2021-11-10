Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CAO Teresa L. Dick Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

