DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several analysts have commented on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 73,741 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,268,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 49,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

