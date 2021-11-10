DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Up 10.1%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s share price shot up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 8.95 and last traded at 8.94. 638,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 33,294,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.12.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 8.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,947,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.