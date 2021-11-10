Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.65 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. 94,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,878. The firm has a market cap of $768.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.06.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

