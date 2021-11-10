Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 55,596 Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Exicure worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XCUR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Exicure by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Exicure by 43.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exicure by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Exicure by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 84,735 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Exicure stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Exicure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

