Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 955,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 275,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XERS opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $130.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40.

XERS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

