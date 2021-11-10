Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.06% of SunLink Health Systems worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunLink Health Systems during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 21.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSY stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

