Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $269,000 Stake in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.4316 per share. This represents a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

