Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 139,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

AIM stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -0.92.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 12,941.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

