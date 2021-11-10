Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,162 Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 73.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,162 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Misonix were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSON. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 3.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Misonix in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 12.2% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSON shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSON opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72. Misonix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

