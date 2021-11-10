DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Raymond James

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $4.75 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DRTT. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of DRTT opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 8,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $27,218.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 3,747,816 shares of company stock valued at $14,873,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after buying an additional 336,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth about $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 326,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 53.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 76,762 shares during the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

