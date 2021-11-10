Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Diversified Royalty stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 87,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.29. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.86 million and a PE ratio of 37.14.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

