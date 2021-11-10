Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of TSE DIV traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 87,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,871. The company has a market capitalization of C$348.86 million and a P/E ratio of 37.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.71. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$9.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

