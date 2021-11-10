Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys Shares of 4,220 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 45,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,441. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

