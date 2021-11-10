Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $685,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after buying an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,154,000 after buying an additional 124,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,981,000 after buying an additional 458,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after buying an additional 4,085,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,922,000 after buying an additional 363,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. 123,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,205,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.66. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.