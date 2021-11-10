Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases 225 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.4% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $949,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

