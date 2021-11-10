Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 10,229 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $356,207,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AT&T by 147.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

T stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. 558,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,394,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

