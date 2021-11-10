Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 266 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,175 shares of company stock valued at $47,997,070 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

PG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.20. 130,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

