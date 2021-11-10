DMScript Price Tops $0.0025 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 10th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $250,767.59 and approximately $2,534.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00074854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00078701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00099927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,550.98 or 1.00468585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,811.60 or 0.07051894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00019907 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

