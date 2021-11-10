Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $4,473,000. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 86.2% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 6,169.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 213.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.25. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

