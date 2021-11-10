Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.88

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and traded as high as $45.71. Dollarama shares last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 1,791 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLMAF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

