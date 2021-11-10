Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Trading Down 15%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) shares were down 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.57 and last traded at $42.57. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DMZPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

