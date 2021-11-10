Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Insider Craig Clay Sells 19,073 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 133,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,873,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 57,428 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,598,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,741,000 after acquiring an additional 702,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,730,000 after acquiring an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

