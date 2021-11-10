DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:DASH traded up $20.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.53. The stock had a trading volume of 363,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,415. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.34 and a 200 day moving average of $179.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total value of $969,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoorDash stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.61% of DoorDash worth $2,173,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

