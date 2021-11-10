DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $270.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities increased their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Gordon Haskett cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.15.

DASH stock opened at $192.01 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.38.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $603,822.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

