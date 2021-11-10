DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.48.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. DraftKings has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 61.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,145,610 shares of company stock valued at $231,837,806 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $2,577,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

