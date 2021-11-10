Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$27.25

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$27.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on D.UN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.41.

TSE D.UN opened at C$24.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$19.12 and a one year high of C$24.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

