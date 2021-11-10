Dror Bacher Sells 804 Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Dror Bacher sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $15,348.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dror Bacher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Dror Bacher sold 200 shares of DarioHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $3,816.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of DarioHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41.

NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. 234,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,077. DarioHealth Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Aegis decreased their target price on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $6,314,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 313,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

