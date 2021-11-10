Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Hits Market Cap of $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00071680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00074431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00099138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,828.95 or 1.00461677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.39 or 0.06983251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00019995 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars.

