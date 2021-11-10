Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.10

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $14.47. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 71,590 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DPG)
Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.
