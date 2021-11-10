Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.10

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $14.47. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 71,590 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

