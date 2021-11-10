Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Receives $55.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,762,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,865,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,884,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BROS traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $63.08. 36,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,463. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

