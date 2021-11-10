DX (Group) (LON:DX) Price Target Increased to GBX 55 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

DX (Group) (LON:DX) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON DX opened at GBX 31.20 ($0.41) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55. DX has a 1 year low of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a market capitalization of £178.99 million and a P/E ratio of 52.00.
DX (Group) Company Profile
