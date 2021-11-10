DX (Group) (LON:DX) Price Target Increased to GBX 55 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

DX (Group) (LON:DX) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON DX opened at GBX 31.20 ($0.41) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55. DX has a 1 year low of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a market capitalization of £178.99 million and a P/E ratio of 52.00.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

